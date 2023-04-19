Liam Harrison says it’s going to be a "tough night in the office" for Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 9, the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will look to continue his incredible run with another title defense.

In the main event on April 21, he will take on his next challenger, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty .

Ahead of the fight, fellow British striker Liam Harrison said that Haggerty could be in for a tough night at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Harrison’s last appearance inside the circle came against the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion as he became another impressive finish on the champ’s highlight reel, losing via TKO in the first round.

Having been on the end of one of Nong-O's recent vicious finishes, Harrison knows all too well about the danger that comes from standing across the champion inside the circle.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 9, Liam Harrison previewed the main event in an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, referencing Nong-O stopping Alaverdi Ramazanov in his last fight at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January:

“I mean Nong-O is absolutely devastating, he’s on incredible form at the minute, he’s won his last five or six by stoppage. His last time out against Alaverdi, he looked very good. It’s gonna be a very tough night in the office for Jonathan.”

Watch the full interview below:

After arriving in the bantamweight division with a majority decision win over Vladimir Kuzmin, Jonathan Haggerty will try to pull off the unthinkable this time around and try to dethrone the division’s dominant champion.

ONE Fight Night 9 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers on April 21.

