Liam Harrison joins Danielle Kelly, Jarred Brooks for ONE Fight Night 10 fan meet

Liam Harrison will join several other ONE Championship superstars for a meet and greet during the ONE Fight Night 10 fight week.

On May 5, ONE Championship is hosting arguably the most significant event in promotional history as they travel to the United States for the first time. Besides the star-studded fight card, the versatile martial arts promotion is hosting several other exciting events, including a meet and greet with fans on Friday.

Six fighters will be in attendance to meet fans - Liam Harrison, Danielle Kelly, Jarred Brooks, Janet Todd, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, and Colbey Northcutt. Harrison shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Busy few days coming up with @onechampionship over in Denver… will be at Rad muaythai tommorow, hosting the preview show on Thursday then the meet and greet on Friday with the other top level fighters #onefightnight10”

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which emanates from the sold-out 1stBank Center, can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Along with the meet and greet, Liam Harrison will be featured in the ONE Fight Night 10 preview show on Thursday. It’ll be intriguing to get Harrison’s perspective on the three world championship fights, which include Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares.

Harrison last fought in August 2022, losing against Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. After recovering from a knee injury in his last fight, ‘Hitman’ plans to return in September.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 10 fight card below:

