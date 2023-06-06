Liam Harrison offers candid reaction on Superbon’s KO loss: “Hopefully he can bounce back”

No.5 ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison has been around the fight game long enough to know the devastating repercussions of knockouts.

‘The Hitman’, of course, has been on the giving and receiving ends of brutal finishes throughout his storied career, and he recently weighed in on one of the biggest KOs in ONE Championship this year.

Harrison was among those in shock in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 6 last January, where the great Superbon Singha Mawynn got absolutely wrecked by the new featherweight kickboxing kingpin Chingiz Allazov.

After being blasted by ‘Chinga’ in round 1, the Thai megastar never recovered and was viciously dropped thrice in the ensuing round, effectively ending his reign of terror in the stacked division.

Harrison, in an interview with ONE Championship, candidly addressed the stunning turn of events:

“Knockouts like that can put a few miles on the clock, so hopefully he can bounce back. He was looking great his last few fights before that.”

After three impressive wins in the Singapore-based promotion, including that jaw-dropping head kick KO of all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon carried an aura of invincibility and seemed as unbeatable as they come.

However, the faster, stronger, and sharper Allazov changed that narrative and sent him crashing back down to earth.

While Harrison believes Superbon can bounce back from adversity, a terrifying knockout loss like that may pose some lingering effects on his career moving forward.

Meanwhile, the former world champion has put that loss behind him and is seeking vindication on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 9: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video.

Superbon will look to start a new winning streak against the upset-seeking Tayfun Oczan in a pivotal featherweight kickboxing clash inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch Superbon’s redemption bid and the rest of the 10-fight card live on US Primetime and free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes