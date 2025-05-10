Liam Harrison perplexed by how hard Japanese warriors push themselves in camp: "It's like a fight to death or something"

Multiple-time British combat sports champion Liam Harrison is both amazed and stunned by the passion of Japanese fighters in fighting, as he witnessed it firsthand during their fight camps whenever he's present in one.
Harrison narrated what he saw with the South China Morning Post in a recent interview on their YouTube account and said that it was one of the craziest things he had watched:
"I watch it all the time and I'm looking away at my camera thinking "what the f*** are they doing? It's literally a fight, and they're only in that little box room that they lock themselves in. They've got a little box room that it's like a fight to death or something. It's crazy!"
Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:
This method and grit of these Japanese athletes were on full display as Masaaki Noiri led the charge for the country's contingent from the recent ONE 172 card last March 23 inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan, where he scored a third-round TKO finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title clash.
Liam Harrison gives due praise to Masaaki Noiri for his incredible win over Tawanchai and recalls their match
The Bad Company representative gave Noiri his well-deserved praise for securing that outstanding win over the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.
In his recent talk with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, 'Hitman' said that this victory by the Team Vasileus representative was a solid indication of how elite Noiri is. Furthermore, he revealed that he once crossed paths with him years ago, as he said:
"That just proved how good he is under the kickboxing ruleset. But yeah, I can say that I'm glad Noiri won. He's a proper, nice guy. I've known him for a while as well. We fought a long time ago in Japan."