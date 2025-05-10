Liam Harrison perplexed by how hard Japanese warriors push themselves in camp: "It's like a fight to death or something"

Multiple-time British combat sports champion Liam Harrison is both amazed and stunned by the passion of Japanese fighters in fighting, as he witnessed it firsthand during their fight camps whenever he's present in one.

Ad

Harrison narrated what he saw with the South China Morning Post in a recent interview on their YouTube account and said that it was one of the craziest things he had watched:

"I watch it all the time and I'm looking away at my camera thinking "what the f*** are they doing? It's literally a fight, and they're only in that little box room that they lock themselves in. They've got a little box room that it's like a fight to death or something. It's crazy!"

Ad

Trending

Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This method and grit of these Japanese athletes were on full display as Masaaki Noiri led the charge for the country's contingent from the recent ONE 172 card last March 23 inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan, where he scored a third-round TKO finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title clash.

Liam Harrison gives due praise to Masaaki Noiri for his incredible win over Tawanchai and recalls their match

The Bad Company representative gave Noiri his well-deserved praise for securing that outstanding win over the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ad

In his recent talk with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, 'Hitman' said that this victory by the Team Vasileus representative was a solid indication of how elite Noiri is. Furthermore, he revealed that he once crossed paths with him years ago, as he said:

"That just proved how good he is under the kickboxing ruleset. But yeah, I can say that I'm glad Noiri won. He's a proper, nice guy. I've known him for a while as well. We fought a long time ago in Japan."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.