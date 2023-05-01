Liam Harrison puts AEW star Malakai Black through intense pad work

Liam Harrison is one of the best minds in the striking arts and he can back it up with all the experience he has competing all over the world.

Whether you’re watching him compete inside the circle under the ONE Championship banner or watching his technique breakdowns on his Instagram profile, everyday is a school day when you’re tuning in to watch ‘Hitman’.

With all of his knowledge, Harrison is a fantastic coach to have in your corner if you’re looking to improve your own technique, just ask AEW star Malakai Black. It’s no secret that the leader of the House of Black has a huge interest in mixed martial arts, with a particular focus on Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Whilst he uses some of his skills to influence what he does in the ring, showcasing himself to be one of the most feared strikers between the ropes, Malakai also trains for his own benefit to keep himself in phenomenal shape with lots of explosive energy.

In a recent Instagram video by ONE Championship, Black was seen drilling pads with frightening speed and power alongside Liam Harrison:

“Iron sharpens iron ⚔️ Does ‘Hitman’ deserve another World Title shot? 👀”

In August last year, Harrison challenged Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. He suffered an injury in the first round that has kept him out of action due to the recovery process.

With Jonathan Haggerty dethroning the world champion at ONE Fight Night 9 last month, many fans including Harrison himself have been calling for an all-Brit world championship match-up between the two.

