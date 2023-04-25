Liam Harrison puts on the pads in training session with Amber Kitchen

Liam Harrison wore the coaching hat and was seen holding pads for ONE women’s Muay Thai fighter Amber Kitchen.

When Harrison isn’t preparing for a fight, he’s usually coaching through seminars, online videos, or one-on-one sessions. ‘Hitman’ was recently working with Kitchen, who trains out of the same gym called Bad Company. ‘AK 47’ last fought in December, taking on Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila.

Kitchen is working extra hard to ensure she’s ready for war in her next Circle appearance. Harrison posted the video of them training together on Instagram with the caption saying:

“@amberkitchen turning it up a notch before her next fight on @onechampionship …beast mode is the only currency accepted round these parts nothing else will do”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018, losing against Pethcmorakot Petchyindee in the second round. Despite the rough start, Harrison pushed on and moved to bantamweight, where he became an immediate superstar.

The British striker knocked out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai before challenging then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

His fight against Nong-O, though, turned disastrous. Liam Harrison suffered a severe knee injury from Nong-O’s leg kicks at ONE on Prime Video 1. He was forced to undergo surgery, which led to a longer-than-expected recovery process. ‘Hitman’ is back to training and plans to fight again in September.

Though he’s out of the crutches, Harrison is still taking it a bit easier than usual and is keeping himself busy with his seminars in the United Kingdom.

