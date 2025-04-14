Liam Harrison reveals the one weapon that makes Jonathan Di Bella dangerous: “It makes anyone wince” 

Jonathan Di Bella has plenty of weapons at his disposal but according to English striking icon Liam Harrison, one trait stands above the rest.

The Canadian-Italian powerhouse enjoyed a night to remember at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, when he outpointed living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to lay his hands on the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

For five rounds, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star traded strike-for-strike with the Evolve MMA veteran, using his speed, combinations, and fight IQ to great effect on his way to a fourth promotional triumph.

Liam Harrison loved every bit of what he saw from the Montreal native, but 'Hitman' gave extra praise to one of his trademark weapons that he put to good use in that world title war. He told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"Another thing about Jonathan Di Bella is the horrible calf kick he kept doing as well, it makes anyone wince."

Di Bella now waits for a chance to unify his 26 pounds of gold against the divisional king and two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

It will mark their second meeting under the ONE spotlight after the Thai megastar wiped away his perfect slate at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year.

Liam Harrison geared up for ONE Championship return in Denver

The 39-year-old British superstar, meanwhile, makes his hotly anticipated return to the promotion at ONE 173: Denver, which goes down live in American primetime on Friday, Aug. 1.

That evening, Liam Harrison trades leather with fellow battle-tested combatant Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup that has knockout written all over it.

The three-time Muay Thai world champion's matchup joins the previously announced ONE atomweight MMA world title unification contest between divisional queen Stamp Fairtex and interim queen Denice Zamboanga.

