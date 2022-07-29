Liam Harrison’s TKO over Muangthai worthy of 2022 Comeback of the Year

Some fights live on forever in the memories of combat sports fans - Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai is one of those fights. The contest was an unforgettable war in which these two exchanged five knockdowns in just a single round.

"Talk about flipping the script 😳 "Hitman" goes after the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship when he challenges Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on August 26!"

The Muay Thai bout started with 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai earning two quick knockdowns. One via head kick and another by way of punches. If the Thai-born fighter scored a third takedown, he would have won the entire fight.

Harrison knew it was time to put up or shut up. In his post-fight interview, the English fighter described his thoughts in this moment. He explained:

"If I get hurt in a fight, you won't see me back off. I will stand and I will fight until he goes down or I go down."

The British-born striker 'Hitman' Harrison rallied back and scored three consecutive knockdowns of his own, all via power punches. Thus securing the fight, a world title shot, and a bonus worth $100,000. After the fight, Harrison said in his post-fight interview:

"What did I say? What you see is what you get. And what you get is knockdowns, knockouts, blood, sweat, guts, drama, and excitement. I come here on this stage, and I want to entertain and if that didn't entertain you then nothing will."

Liam Harrison is next scheduled to face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the esteemed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Liam Harrison looks to stop Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a significant challenge for any fighter. The Thai icon has a collection of world titles and over 260 career victories. The English-born banger Liam Harrison says he is up for the challenge and will look to knock out the titleholder and take the world championship for himself.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison explained that he has the skills and the power to end the legendary reign of Nong-O. The English fighter said:

“I know I’m dangerous when I’m wearing them little gloves, and if I have to take a few shots, and if I have to get knocked down then so be it. I believe in my power so much that if I land clean in those 4-ounce gloves on anyone, they’re gone, and I proved that again.”

Fans are looking forward to this Muay Thai showdown on August 26, with the bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line. Both fighters will seek a knockout to leave wearing ONE gold.

