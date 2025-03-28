Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane’s massive height isn’t his only ace in the hole: “He’s got some serious power now”

One thing has been prominent throughout Nabil Anane's impressive win streak in ONE Championship – his freakish height isn't the only extraordinary tool he brings to the global stage.

After suffering a knockout loss to 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional bow in June 2023, the Team Mehdi Zatout star went on an incredible six-fight win streak, including a first-round finish of Scotsman Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Just last week, he extended his positive form to seven in a row, avenging his loss to Superlek with a dominant nine-minute showing at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Of course, his six-foot-four frame gave him plenty of room to advance and pick his battles. But had it not been for the power in his hands and feet, things may have been a bit different.

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison certainly believes that is the case.

"I never really thought he had any snap in his shots before. He was really tall, good knees, awkward to fight, but now, when his shots connect, there's a horrible snappy noise at the end of it. You can tell he's got some serious power now," the British Muay Thai superstar told Nick Atkin.

Nabil Anane's triumph brought Superlek's terrifying 11-fight win streak to an end, a run that includes statement performances over Takeru Segawa, Kongthoranee Sor Somai, Danial Williams, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Watch the full interview here:

Nabil Anane reveals he wasn't at 100 percent for Superlek duel at ONE 172

In a detailed Instagram post hours after his victorious night out in Japan, Nabil Anane revealed to his fans that he carried a nagging injury into his Superlek sequel.

Part of his post read:

"My right hand is not 100% healed since my fight against Nico Carrillo. It’s around 70%-80% healed, and whole fight camp I couldn’t use my right hand fully."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available to watch via replay at watch.onefc.com.

