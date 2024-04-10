Liam Harrison says Nico Carrillo should be next in line for Jonathan Haggerty after Superlek showdown

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison believes Scottish standout Nico Carrillo should be next in line for a world title shot following Jonathan Haggerty's next showdown with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This week, 'Hitman' answered all sorts of fan questions regarding the future status of the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai roster.

Condensed into one long list on Instagram, Harrison pitched Nico Carrillo as the next guy to fight Jonathan Haggerty after he's done defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Septembet 6.

Writing out his wish list in full text, Harrison said:

"Should [Haggerty] fight Nico who's in his prime? Yes, after Superlek."

Nico 'King of the North' Carrillo certainly deserves to fight for a Muay Thai world title by the end of this year.

The 25-year-old surging star has had three amazing matchups on his rise to contention, defeating the likes of Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai by way of stoppages.

But it's his second-round TKO victory over former world titleholder Nong-O Hama, that has really pegged him as a worthy challenger for Haggerty and his crown.

After 'The General' ends his rivalry with Superlek in a rematch at ONE 168, there's no doubt that a fight with Carrillo will be another classic for years to come.

"CANNOT WAIT" - Liam Harrison is excited to return to the Impact Arena in Thailand for new Muay Thai bout

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is excited to return to competition this year to fight Japanese striker Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The British superstar has long dreamed of his return after spending more than a year in recovery from a torn ACL. Battling every hurdle to get a fight, Harrison is pleased to announce his first fight back from injury with a tough competitor.

Sharing the newest fight poster on his Instagram page, 'Hitman' wrote the following caption that said:

"The Return. Bangkok 8th June impact arena @onechampionship. CAN NOT WAIT #muaythai #onechampionship."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

