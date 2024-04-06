British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison lists miraculous comeback against Muangthai as one of his best-ever fights

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison has nothing but good memories to share about his epic comeback fight against Muangthai in ONE Championship.

The "miraculous" victory, as many have called it, is one of the best fights Liam Harrison has ever had, bar none.

At the time, Harrison had been bouncing back and forth between losses before squaring off with the Thai legend at ONE 156.

Everything hung on the line between the two strikers as they fought their hearts out to win a potential shot for the world title.

Muangthai was only one knockdown away from victory when 'Hitman' miraculously bounced back with three consecutive knockdowns of his own to win the bout by stoppage in the first round.

Remembering his crazy comeback victory with Muangthai, Harrison listed this fight as one of his top three best fights he's ever had on a recent podcast he released on Instagram.

Speaking to the moderator, he listed the following names below:

"Muangthai, Anuwat, Kulebin."

"All technique went out the window" - Liam Harrison admits to swinging for the hills against Muangthai

According to Liam Harrison, sometimes you've got to rely on pure animal instincts when you're face-to-face with a fellow striker that won't go down.

The UK superstar has been in the Muay Thai business for a long time to know that it's necessary to pull a Hail Mary to score a victory when all else fails. That's exactly the kind of mindset that Harrison had to believe in after getting knocked down by Muangthai.

Explaining how he managed to get back into the fight with the Thai striker, Harrison told "Fight Breakdown":

"So yeah, basically the other story goes is all technique went out the window and I just swung for the hills. And, yeah I won. Trying to get too close to me, yeah. He [Muangthai] should have just kept me at range on long punches and that head kick and just kept myself -keep me away from him."

Watch the full breakdown below:

