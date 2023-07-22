Liam Harrison says peer pressure is one of the biggest distractions for young fighters

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters in the world. However, at 37 years of age, there is no doubt that Harrison is at the tail end of a long and glorious career.

Which is why before he decides to hang up his gloves for good, Harrison wants to impart every bit of wisdom that he can to the up-and-coming youth.

His YouTube channel and Instagram account offer a wealth of information, from Muay Thai techniques to advice on how to manage a professional career.

Harrison recently appeared on the LastBSTN podcast to share his words of wisdom with the younger generation looking to follow in his footsteps.

‘Hitman’ said:

“When all your younger friends are going out partying, or going out on the streets and messing around, and the rest of it, you need to step away, which is hard when you’re young, but you need to walk through this gym doors and you don’t have to worry about going out to the park and drinking and whatever what kids get up to – worried about going to a house parties or when you get to that age when you’re in about girls and you’re going out of town or the rest of it.”

Young fighters best listen. Harrison knows exactly what he’s talking about, and it’s because of his dedication and his discipline that he has been able to reach incredible heights in his combat sports career.

Harrison is currently on the comeback trail, recovering from knee surgery. He is expected to make his highly anticipated return to action in October.