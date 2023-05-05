Liam Harrison sees Rodtang beating Edgar Tabares despite recent actions

ONE Fight Night 10 is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship and it wouldn’t be complete without some of their biggest stars like Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Looking to bring the US fans an entirely new experience, ONE will look to showcase its status as the home of martial arts by featuring MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling all on the same card.

In one of the night's three world championship match-ups, ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmaungnon will defend his title against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares in what will be the first time that ‘The Iron Man’ competes on US soil.

ONE Championship has also got a few other competitors on the roster in attendance for the event despite the fact they aren’t scheduled to compete on the card.

One of those is former bantamweight Muay Thai world championship contender Liam Harrison who gave his thoughts on the match-up in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

Liam Harrison says Rodtang 'has not been very professional lately' but still thinks the 'Iron Man' will make a statement vs Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

Harrison is likely referencing the fact that the champion pulled out of his clash with the flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmuu9 due to an injury, as well as having pulled out of an earlier bout due to weight and hydration issues. When he returns, however, the Thai superstar will look to make a statement as always.

‘The Iron Man’ will face Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

