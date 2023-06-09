Liam Harrison shares his philosophy in grinding out and being a better fighter

Liam Harrison recently posted an inspirational voiceover video on his official Instagram account about how to evolve at anything in life. To become a world champion fighter, you must commit your life to one of the most grueling careers possible. Harrison decided to take this path when he was younger, leading to his successful career as a multi-time Muay Thai world champion.

Harrison has never been short of inspiring content for social media. ‘Hitman’ recently shared an Instagram post of multiple training videos that featured a voiceover from someone other than him. The unknown motivational speaker had this to say:

“At the end of every day, you look yourself in the mirror, and you ask yourself, did I get better today? If the answer is yes, and you do that for five years, 10 years, 15 years, how much better are you gonna be? Are you getting better every single day? That’s the question, and it’s just taking small steps. You don’t try to get it all done in one day, and one week, and one year. It’s the process of getting better every day and doing that for a period of years that then create the masterpiece.”

Liam Harrison last fought in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, suffering a disappointing first-round TKO loss against Nong-O Hama, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at the time. Harrison lost more than a chance to secure ONE gold as Nong-O’s brutal leg kicks led to surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

Nearly a year later, Liam Harrison is preparing for his highly-anticipated return to competition. The Leeds native is expected to fight again later this year, with September being a possible target date. ‘Hitman’ hopes to take on the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, who knocked out Nong-O on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Poll : 0 votes