Liam Harrison shares update on rehab: “We’re at the light at the end of the tunnel”

It has certainly been a long bout of recovery for former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison, but the 37-year-old Englishman says he is very close to being back to himself again.

Harrison underwent surgery on an injured knee earlier this year and has since been in full rehabilitation mode. For a man who is used to being in the gym 24/7 and knows nothing but fighting, staying away from training is definitely a tough ask.

However, the ‘Hitman’ found a way through it, and now, he says he’s nearly back in full swing.

Speaking on his Liam Harrison official YouTube channel, the 37-year-old English striking veteran says he is excited to make his highly anticipated return to the ONE Championship ring.

‘Hitman’ said:

“So yeah. It's been a tough long road, but like I said, we're at the light at the end of the tunnel now. We're almost there.”

Harrison was last seen in action in August of 2022 when he faced legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama in his first crack at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately, Harrison suffered an unforeseen knee injury in the very first round that left him defenseless.

The referee had no choice but to count him out, and just like that, an opportunity at the ONE world title slipped right through his fingers.

Harrison wants nothing more than to return to his previous form and build on his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship.

‘Hitman’ says he is already penciled in for an October return against an opponent who has yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates.