Liam Harrison shows the perfect left hook to prevent a knee strike

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison showed off his punching power using one of his favorite boxing techniques in Muay Thai.

The UK superstar has released a new instructional video this week to promote an upcoming seminar series, which will take place sometime in July.

To get fans to sign up for his classes, the ‘Hitman’ shared a clip that demonstrates how to implement a clean knockout hook from boxing position.

Check out Harrison’s most notorious knockout below:

You won’t find some of the best Muay Thai strikers in the world anywhere but in ONE Championship. Harrison has indeed earned that recognition after putting in the work year after year to get into a world title picture in the bantamweight division.

The Bad Company representative was riding on the back of two first-round finishes when he challenged former divisional king Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022.

Regrettably, Harrison’s dream of ultimate glory was cut short after suffering a devastating knee injury in the first round. Since then, the UK star has been out of action to focus on his recovery.

However, beyond everyone’s expectations, Harrison hinted at his return on social media this year, which has all the fans pumped up in anticipation.

