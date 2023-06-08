Liam Harrison shows perfect way to counter a teep kick

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison is a cut above the rest of the elite fighters active today. This is largely due to his unparalleled experience in the game.

With his pro career starting way back in the 1990s, 'The Hitman' has collected a wealth of knowledge and skills from facing the best of the best. His deep understanding of the intricacies of the 'Art of Eight Limbs' makes Harrison a rarity in the sport today.

Harrison's online classes are a testament to his unbridled grasp of Muay Thai techniques and nuances. His many clips posted on Instagram are as entertaining as they are highly educational. The 37-year-old veteran of 118 fights shares his technical know-how with those willing to rise above the elite level of the sport.

In a recent Instagram video, 'The Hitman' broke down a few of his best techniques, accompanied by clips of him executing them in live fights. Two were leg sweeps while the last one was a knee-elbow combination.

Here's the post. The first two were the leg sweeps while the third one was the knee-elbow combination:

"Weekend tekkers brought to you by liamharrisontraining.com. Finally back in a position now where I can film some solid new content too now my injuries are clearing up so look out for that in the coming weeks 👊🏻 link in bio #muaythai #liamharrisontraining #muaythaicoach #nakmuay"

Those leg sweeps are something to behold. The second one, in particular, was so well-executed that the opponent flew in the air like a windmill. It must also be noted that the leg-sweep off of a teep kick was done on the legendary Saenchai, a man largely considered to be the GOAT and a master of the leg-sweeps.

Liam Harrison showed in these three videos that he can go from being a wily trickster to absolute mayhem at a drop of a hat. It's just a matter of stylistic preference for him. His near-perfect vision of using an opponent's offense as an opening to land his own offense begs to be studied. Better get on those online classes right away.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on break to recover from knee surgery but has announced that he will make his long-awaited return to action in ONE Championship later this year.

Here's hoping that Liam Harrison's leg sweeps, knee strikes, and elbow strikes make an appearance upon his return to the circle as well.

