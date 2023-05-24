Liam Harrison teaches textbook technique on two knockout strikes

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is one of the most grizzled veterans of the sport. With a career that started way back in the 90's, 'The Hitman' has done it all and seen it alll. His wealth of knowledge and experience in the Art of Eight Limbs makes him one of the elite amongst active fighters today.

If you want to know what we're talking about, just check out his instructional videos posted on his Instagram account. As it happens, the 37-year-old offers detailed Muay Thai instructional classes both online and at his home gym in Leeds, England.

In one of his most recent posts, Liam Harrison demonstrated how to land the blows that led to his KO win over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud back in 2020:

The bout happened on the main card of ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020. Harrison scored his first win in the promotion by absolutely starching his Malaysian foe. The first knock down was a beautiful left-hook counter that landed due to Harrison's keen understanding of timing. 'The Hitman' saw the subtle "tell" in Mohammed's movement and pounced on it in a milli-second.

The second knockdown was a lot less subtle as Liam Harrison blasted Mohammed's jaw with an upwards elbow in the clinch. The strike was made more powerful because of his pull on the left arm. The third and decisive knockdown was pretty much icing on cake.

Watch the full fight here:

Both techniques wouldn't be possible if Liam Harrison didn't have a lifetime of experience in the sport. At this point in his career, 'The Hitman' has a near-academic knowledge of body mechanics work in combat situations. He has a masterful eye for tendencies and how to exploit them in the ring.

Harrison is currently on hiatus due to injury but has announced that he will make his return in ONE Championship later this year. Here's to hoping he comes up another jaw-dropping knockout that begs to be studied again.

