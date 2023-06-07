Liam Harrison shows proper technique on how to sweep off a left knee

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison is one of the most experienced fighters still active today.

Debuting as a professional back in the 1990s, 'The Hitman' has fought the best of the best in the game. His wealth of deep knowledge in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' makes Harrison a cut above the rest today.

His intensive online classes are a testament to his unparalleled understanding of Muay Thai. Liam Harrison's many instructional videos posted on Instagram are as intensive as they are highly effective. The 37-year-old Englishman shares his best-kept secrets with those who are willing to rise to the elite level of the sport.

In a recent video, 'The Hitman' broke down a few of his favorite techniques, accompanied by footage from him his live fights. Two were perfectly executed leg sweeps while another was a crushing knee-elbow combination.

Here's the post. The first two videos were the leg sweeps while the third one showcased his knee-to-elbow combo:

"Weekend tekkers brought to you by liamharrisontraining.com. Finally back in a position now where I can film some solid new content too now my injuries are clearing up so look out for that in the coming weeks 👊🏻 link in bio #muaythai #liamharrisontraining #muaythaicoach #nakmuay"

Those leg sweeps are things of beauty.

Liam Harrison has the uncanny ability to move from being a trickster to absolute brawler at any moment in a fight. His near-perfect understanding of how to time his opponents' footwork allows him the opening to execute his wild leg sweep.

It must also be noted that the second video showed Harrison deftly leg-sweeping the legendary Saenchai, a man considered by many as a master of leg sweeps.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on break to recover from knee surgery but has announced that he will make his long-awaited return to action in ONE Championship later this year.

Here's to hoping that those leg sweeps, knee strikes, and elbows make their return inside the circle as well.

