Liam Harrison still in disbelief with Masaaki Noiri’s TKO of Tawanchai: “Never thought he’d knock him flat out like that”

Liam Harrison was stunned by Masaaki Noiri's insane third-round knockout of Tawanchai at ONE 172.
Going into just his fourth fight with the promotion, Noiri was seen as the underdog in the eyes of many—understandable considering he was going up against one of the hottest fighters in all of ONE Championship.
However, the former two-division K-1 titleholder flipped the script inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, landing a stunning TKO over Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.
Like many, Harrison believed Tawanchai would ultimately win the day. Looking back on the memorable moment, 'The Hitman' told Nick Atkin:
"I thought Tawanchai would win on points, but I thought he’d have a tough time doing it because Noiri is a good boxer, he’s tough, and he does some nasty, nasty shots and stuff. I never thought he’d knock him flat out like that."
See the full interview below:
Liam Harrison looks for win number 91 against Lethwei star Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173
Liam Harrison will look to deliver a similar result when he makes his highly anticipated return to the circle later this year.
After a very brief retirement, 'The Hitman' vowed to come back for one more fight on martial arts' biggest global stage. Emanating from Ball Arena in 'The Mile High City' of Denver, Colorado, ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1, will see Harrison go toe-to-toe with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo.
It will be Harrison's first time competing following a brutal second-round knockout loss against Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168, which also took place in Denver.
Meanwhile, the 'Man of Steel' will look to bounce back from a trio of losses against Nabil Anane, Seksan, and Dmitrii Kovtun in his last three outings.
For more details on ONE 173 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.