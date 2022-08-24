“I think he respects my work ethic” - Liam Harrison on relationship with ONE CEO

Liam Harrison spoke good things about his relationship with ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong ahead of his Prime Video world title match against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

In his 20-plus years as a professional fighter, Harrison has made it a passion project of his to educate and inspire a new generation of Muay Thai practitioners. He’s uploaded hundreds of instructive videos on social media which have garnered him a very solid following over the years.

His popularity has grown even more since he signed with ONE back in 2019. In an interview with SCMP MMA, Harrison was asked if he got along with ONE CEO Chatri behind-the-scenes and he responded by saying:

“Yeah. Obviously, my style is very fan-friendly. Yeah, like I said, I've been working hard for over 20 years in this sport. So I think he admires my work ethic. I try and get as many eyes on ONE Championship as I can and use my platform to promote the brand and the sport, and obviously, every time I fight and go in there, it's nothing but action. So yeah, I think I do get on well with him. I think he respects my work ethic.”

After a stunning TKO victory over Muangthai PK Saenchai last April, Harrison has fast-tracked to a world title shot against Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

With all the hype propelling the English fighter, thousands of new fans will be tuning in to watch ‘The Hitman’ face-off with the Thai legend.

Liam Harrison puts on some “solid work” in the gym with fellow Muay Thai legends

Liam Harrison feels right at home in Singapore as he’s entering fight week.

The British star recently posted a photo of himself posing with fellow Muay Thai legends Superlek Kiatmoo9, Saenchai Saenpong, and Petchmankong Surachai Kanram in Singapore. The camaraderie between the rivals shows what this sport is all about.

The significance of them posing together is huge for their loyal fan base, who have followed the fighter's careers for many years. To see the legendary squad together was a real treat for them and the perfect segue into Harrison’s future showdown with Nong-O.

