“You can make a career out of Thai boxing” - Liam Harrison wants to impact a next generation

Liam Harrison has become the epitome of hard work, perseverance, and sheer will. Already an inspiration to British Muay Thai athletes like WBC Muay Thai world Champion Amber Kitchen, there’s no better person to inspire and educate a new generation of dreamers than ‘The Hitman’.

The 36-year-old Brit will challenge one of the greatest Muay Thai competitors on the planet, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and doesn’t look the least bit worried.

Coming in as the underdog on this massive fight card at ONE on Prime Video 1, Liam Harrison wants to showcase what true British grit looks like inside the ring.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, the Yorkshire native was asked how important it is for him to influence the younger generation of the sport.

He responded:

“Influencing the younger generation, yes, that is important to me. I want to show people that you can make a career out of Thai boxing, you can have a great life, and basically, I want to show that you can do it, and if you put your mind to something, you can make your dreams come true. I know it’s a cliché, but it’s right.”

Growing up in Leeds, England, 13-year-old Harrison began his martial arts journey at Bad Company Gym, observing and training under his current coach Richard Smith.

He’s experienced turbulent losses and wins along the way but has never shied away from taking on the world’s greatest champions and has always put on an entertaining show for fans.

Renowned for his aggression and unmatched work ethic, it’s about time American fans saw the UK rockstar make martial arts history on US primetime.

Liam Harrison wants to solidify that “GOAT status” for UK fans

Liam Harrison will go into ONE on Prime Video 1 to win. He’s not coming out to just put on a show for the fans because he’s in it for the kill. Although there’s a deep mutual respect between the two living legends, they will be showing no mercy come fight night.

‘The Hitman’ shares the same sentiments as Nong-O, there’s no room for “weakness” when you’re inside the ring. At the end of the day, Harrison’s ultimate goal is to bring the victory home for his British fan base.

Liam Harrison told ONE Championship:

“I had a lot of good fights in Thailand when I lived there, getting that experience, and a lot of crazy fights as a teenager in Leeds that got me really well-known around the UK scene and to the top of the UK."

'The Hitman' added:

"But yeah, winning the ONE title will solidify that [GOAT status]. I think it’s already solidified to be fair, but I think when I win that fight, nobody will be able to touch me.”

