“It’s not winning this title” - Liam Harrison reveals the greatest achievement of his career

Liam Harrison carries a laundry list of combat sports accomplishments. At ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, Harrison will add another to the list should he capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from reigning titleholder Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Earning his title opportunity following a five-fight win streak that included one of the most incredible come-from-behind victories in promotional history, Harrison is one win away from becoming a ONE world champion. Should he hand Nong-O his first loss in the circle, Harrison knows it will be a great accomplishment, but it still won’t be his greatest achievement.

Speaking to ONE just days ahead of his world title showdown, Harrison shared his belief that no matter what happens on Friday, his greatest achievement will be the consistency he’s maintained over his storied career.

“If anyone asks me what my greatest achievement is, it’s not winning this title or that title. It’s not beating Anuwat or Numphon, or any other elite fighters that I’ve beat. It’s not that crazy fight with Muangthai, or anything like that. My greatest achievement is consistency. No one else has been able to keep the consistency that I have. I’ve been fighting elite-level Thais since I was 18, I’ve been fighting good-level Thais and all the best Europeans etc. since I was 17.”

Liam Harrison believes his consistency is and will continue to be unmatched in combat sports

Competing since he was a teenager, Liam Harrison is rounding out his 20th year as a Muay Thai practitioner. In that time, the Bad Company product has earned three world championships and over 90 career victories.

It’s been a long and successful career for the British star. As he continues to make his mark on the world of Muay Thai, Harrison believes that the consistency he’s shown in his career for nearly two decades is and will remain unmatched.

“I’m now 36, well, 37 in a couple of months. No one at all will be able to achieve [something] like that any time soon and keep doing it consistently. That’s the greatest achievement, I think, for me. I’ve had a few cr*ppy losses along the way that I shouldn’t have had, but sometimes you do have an off day and stuff like that.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard