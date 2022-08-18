“I think he is headstrong” - Amber Kitchen thinks Liam Harrison’s resilience is key to beating Nong-O

Amber Kitchen may be neck-deep in preparation for her fight against Diandra Martin, but there is one more bout that she’s keen on watching come ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The British striker will be keeping a close eye on the world title match between countryman Liam Harrison and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on August 26, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘AK 47’ said Harrison’s mere resilience could play a huge part in his world title challenge against Nong-O, who’s often considered one of the best fighters of his generation.

Kitchen watched how Harrison came back from the brink of defeat and knocked out Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this past April. ‘Hitman’ was knocked down twice in the first round but came back with a fury and scored three straight knockdowns to end Muangthai’s night.

Amber Kitchen said:

"Liam’s fight definitely seems quite explosive, and he wants it, especially after his last fight when he just got on with it [after being knocked down] and came back. I think he is headstrong and that’s most of the battle with big fights like that, so I think he’ll do good.”

Kitchen, the daughter of multi-time world champion Julie Kitchen, will be fighting her second match in ONE Championship when she takes on Martin on the lead card of ONE on Prime Video 1.

Amber Kitchen feels privileged to be part of ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE Championship recently struck a massive multi-year partnership with Amazon Prime Video Sports. Interestingly, Kitchen admitted that she feels honored just to be part of the historic event.

ONE on Prime Video 1 will be the promotion’s first card that will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and will set the bar for the organization’s future shows on the streaming platform.

Amber Kitchen, who briefly trained at Harrison’s home gym of Bad Company, said she was honored to be part of the card along with some of the biggest names in martial arts today.

In the same ONE Championship interview, Kitchen said:

“When I saw the card come through, I had just finished training, so I was on a high anyway. And then, I saw that. Obviously, the nerves hit me because it’s the biggest card I’ve ever seen. It’s such a privilege. I couldn’t believe I was on the same card as such big names.”

Apart from the Nong-O and Liam Harrison matchup, the card will also feature Adriano Moraes defending his ONE flyweight world title against mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson in the main event of the August 26 card.

