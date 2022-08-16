Nong-O Gaiyanghadao breaks down technical right hand with Mitch Chilson

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has gained striking experience through hundreds of fights. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion has learned the best techniques for throwing fight-ending strikes. Luckily for aspiring combat sports athletes, he is willing to teach.

The Muay Thai king recently worked with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson to break down his right cross. Using a heavy bag, Nong-O gave instructions on how to throw this knockout punch.

"The breakdown of Nong-O's right hand. He calls it 'The Sharp One.' 1. Step forward with lead foot. 2. Get on the ball of the rear foot and turn the hip. 3. Keep your elbow close to the body. Fixing common mistakes: 1. Don't let elbow wing out. 2. Turn hips and shoulders. 3. Don't move head."

The 35-year-old Thai-born fighter used this exact technique to knockout Rodlek PK.Saenchai and Saemapetch Fairtex. He won his most recent three defenses via KO. The champ will be looking to extend his stoppage win streak against Liam Harrison on August 26.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will face 'The Hitman' at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao wants the knockout

Muay Thai legend Nong-O has been sounding different coming into his next bout. The Thai athlete is typically quiet and respectful. For Liam Harrison, though, he has been issuing warnings.

In an interview with ONE, he said that Harrison has scarcely faced a real Muay Thai fighter. He explained:

"But throughout his winning streak, he has never fought a true Muay Thai fighter like me before. And this time, he will find out what the real challenge is. I don't care how much momentum he built. I'm not afraid of him at all. I’ll stop his momentum."

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion also added that this fight will be a bloody war.

“I just want everyone to wait and see if there will be any bloodshed or a knockout in this upcoming fight. And, I am sure it will definitely be a bloody war.”

Nong-O will not be taking prisoners in his next bout. The Thai-born fighter will be aiming to end the night for Liam Harrison when they meet at Amazon Prime Video.

