“A game plan for knockouts” - Nong-O planning spectacular finish of Liam Harrison

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a seasoned expert in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. The 35-year-old striker began his Muay Thai journey at the age of nine and has since earned over 260 career victories plus multiple world titles.

The Thai-born fighter also teaches Muay Thai techniques on YouTube as he is such a technician of the sport. When he is fighting, the bantamweight king looks for that perfect technique rather than just going for a knockout finish. In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O explained:

"In the past, I focused a lot on showing my techniques and securing the win. Now the team has been working hard on a game plan for knockouts. We have sharpened our boxing, adding strength training and working a lot on my speed and agility."

This philosophy seems to be effective as his three most recent wins were all won via KO/TKO. The 35-year-old fighter has successfully defended his bantamweight Muay Thai gold in five fights and has remained unbeaten since 2015.

The legendary Muay Thai striker will next face his toughest test yet as he looks to defend his throne against 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison on August 26. The two veteran fighters will face off at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US prime-time via Amazon Prime Video.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao talks Liam Harrison

British striker Liam Harrison is a popular figure due to his aggressive and exciting fighting style. In his last bout, he exchanged five knockdowns in a single round against Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

'The Hitman' is popular among fans and his fighting contemporaries. In an interview, Nong-O admitted that he likes watching Harrison compete. The Thai-born fighter said:

“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. Also, he is a good guy in the circle. He doesn’t take advantage of his opponents."

The two fighters certainly respect each other's striking abilities. Both are exciting and will be seeking the knockout when they meet with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be aiming to make a career highlight against Liam Harrison on August 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak