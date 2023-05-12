Liam Harrison thought he could box Floyd Mayweather Jr. with a busted knee

British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has not seen action since injuring his knee in his last match back in August but shared that he made attempts to squeeze in some fights to stay active, including nearly booking a boxing showdown with retired legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post on the sidelines of the historic first live on-ground show of ONE Championship in the United States last week, ‘Hitman’ said he was approached by the handlers of ‘Money’ for a possible fight and he agreed, believing he could hold his own in a boxing-only contest despite an injured knee.

Liam Harrison said:

“I started training for the fight and I messaged Chatri [Sityodtong] and the team to see if I could get a sign-off. Because obviously I thought it would only be in boxing, and I know my knees be flopping around my leg basically, but I thought I could surely get through just boxing.”

Watch the interview below:

The fight though did not push through and the Leeds fighter proceeded with surgery and is now in the process of recovering.

Liam Harrison injured his knee in a world title showdown against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore last August.

He was struck by the Thai superstar with a crushing leg kick in the opening round and was unable to continue after, forcing him to take a technical knockout defeat.

He is now eyeing a return to the circle late this year.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., meanwhile, retired undefeated at the age of 40 with a 50-0 record in 2017. Interestingly, his last professional fight was against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in a 'crossover' showdown. He has since fought in lucrative exhibition fights.

Poll : 0 votes