Liam Harrison feels the excitement in U.K. for potential world title fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Though nothing's been signed yet, the United Kingdom is already buzzing for a potential showdown between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison. The two British stars have never fought in ONE Championship, but the mere prospect of them getting at it in a world title fight has the UK excited.

Harrison, who’s on his way to full recovery after a nasty knee injury, was in Denver for the ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video to participate in the festivities.

While he wasn’t on the card, the Leeds native took part in the fan meet and greet as well as fulfilling his media obligations.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison said that fans in his home nation are already getting lit for a possible world title match between him and countryman Jonathan Haggerty:

“Even though there’s been nothing like made concrete or anything yet. The buzz that the UK fans are getting from just seeing this, I mean it was in The Sun newspaper like a day in the UK that the buzz around it.”

Haggerty and Harrison are already two of the greatest strikers to come out of Britain, but the pair got shot through the stratosphere after what they did in ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison is 90-25-2 in his overall career and had two straight knockouts to his name when he challenged Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 1. Though Harrison fell short against Nong-O, Haggerty did not.

‘The General’ scored perhaps the greatest upset in Muay Thai history. He knocked out Nong-O in the opening round of their world title match at ONE Fight Night 9 to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

