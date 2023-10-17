Liam Nolan always knew Jonathan Haggerty was destined for greatness: “He was better than most”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has always had the star power and the ‘It’ factor since day one.

His longtime training partner and fellow ONE Championship athlete Liam Nolan noticed ‘The General’ was a cut above the rest since they began training together at Knowlesy Academy in England.

The pair of British striking sensations will be gracing the same card next month at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video on November 3, inside the fabled halls of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Haggerty will look to become a two-sport world champion in the main event, where he’ll be locking horns with Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

On the other hand, Nolan will be looking to avenge a previous loss to hometown favorite Sinsamut Klinmee in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai thriller.

Before he heads off to war with his brother-in-arms, Nolan says that Haggerty’s massive success didn’t come as a surprise to him. After all, the 26-year-old has always been destined for great things in the sport.

Liam Nolan told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“Straight away, I just knew he was different. He was better than most. It was easy to tell from training with him, and it’s no surprise to us that all this has happened for him.”

Jonathan Haggerty first burst onto the ONE Championship scene when he ran through the flyweight Muay Thai ranks and became the top dog of the division.

His legend only grew when he moved up to bantamweight and slayed arguably an erstwhile unbeatable beast. Haggerty fearlessly took on the mighty Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last April and delivered one of the biggest upsets in the history of “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

Nolan, though, always knew his good pal had it in him, and he believes Haggerty will scale even greater heights in the coming years.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America