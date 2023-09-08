"Lick them b**ch" - Tyson Fury rains fire on boxing legends criticizing Francis Ngannou fight, says he recently made history with new deal

Tyson Fury has hit back at boxing legends Carl Froch and Tony Bellew after they criticized his upcoming superfight against Francis Ngannou.

Fury is set to face the former UFC heavyweight champion on October 28 in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, the country's annual entertainment and sports festival. It will mark Fury's first bout since December 2022, whereas Ngannou will be making his boxing debut.

The bout was officially announced back in July and has drawn criticism from those within the game who believe Fury should be focused on defending his titles against the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Recently, former British boxing stars Carl Froch and Tony Bellew echoed that same sentiment.

Tyson Fury has now opted to hit back at them, claiming their disdain for his fight against Ngannou comes from a lack of financial success during their careers. 'The Gypsy King' also revealed he has signed the most lucrative deal in boxing history, although he wasn't able to give details. Fury said:

“See these motherf***ing balls? Lick them b*tch. The fact that Bellew and Froch didn’t make any money out of the game is obviously hurtful to them. I’ve just signed the biggest deal in boxing history, which I can’t divulge to you right now... They’re like all these media suckers, mention Tyson Fury’s name to try and get some clickbait. But without me, there ain’t no f*cking boxing. I run the game.”

Francis Ngannou reveals details of his training with Mike Tyson ahead of Tyson Fury bout

Francis Ngannou is set for the biggest fight of his career when he makes his boxing debut against Tyson Fury next month.

While some fans have given 'The Predator' little chance of stopping Fury, the Cameroonian has started working with boxing icon Mike Tyson in the hopes to cause what will arguably be the sport's biggest upset.

Speaking at the kickoff press conference for the boxing event, Ngannou revealed some details about his training with 'Iron Mike' and what fans should expect from his debut:

"We are working on the delivery system and if you look at - if you've been watching my training, you will see that we have one of the best guys in the world that's ever lived, that's ever done this, in the camp, in the man of Mike Tyson. I think if you're talking about delivery system, you can't go any bigger than that so yes, we are working on the delivery system because it is a very important element for me in this fight."

