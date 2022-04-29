Watch: Three life-changing tips from ONE Championship women's strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Smilla Sundell

If you want to be a world champion at the age of 17, then you should definitely listen to what ONE Championship women's strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell has to say. The teenage phenom just recently captured ONE's inaugural women's strawweight Muay Thai belt by beating Jackie Buntan in a thrilling five-round war.

The Swedish striker fights out of the famous Fairtex Training Center in Thailand, alongside other ONE fighters like Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In a recent video released by the gym, we see Sundell talking about three life-changing tips for newbie fighters to become world champions.

Watch the short video here:

As seen in the above video, the three life-changing tips are:

"First, eat burnt eggs. Second, have a good team, like Fairtex. And third, train. A lot. Like, a lot, a lot. Like, kick pads everyday"

Though we're not sure about the burnt eggs part, we can definitely vouch for the other two tips. In any combat sport, whenever a person steps into the ring to fight, there's effort from a whole group of people to get them there. One doesn't get better at fighting all by themselves. They have to train with individuals who can push them to be great.

The most important piece of her advice is to train. There's no getting around this fact. One doesn't become a world champion after one training session. It requires training for years and spending thousands of hours in the gym. It's as simple as that. However, this is easier said than done.

Smilla Sundell made history by beating Jackie Buntan at ONE Championship 156

In the co-main event of ONE 156, history was made as 17-year-old phenom Smilla Sundell bulldozed through Jackie Buntan to win via unanimous decision. With the win, 'The Hurricane' became the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai champion. She also became the youngest ONE Championship world champion ever, surpassing Angela Lee.

After a close first two rounds, 'The Hurricane' increased the pressure on Buntan like a shark sensing blood in the water. Sundell put the pedal-to-the-metal despite punches and kicks coming her way. By the final bell, the young Swede had created a wide gap in the scorecards to win her the new belt. Not only did Sundell win a brand-new sparking ONE Championship belt, but she also won a sweet $50,000 performance bonus for it.

