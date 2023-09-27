“Life is tough but it can be so beautiful too” – Angela Lee looks into a more positive future

Angela Lee is on a mission to remind her fellow fighters and the public that it is always best to open up about mental health struggles to ensure one suffering from the effects of the battle can prosper.

Last week, the longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion opened up about her personal fight, revealing that she tried to take her own life six years ago while confirming that her sister Victoria took her own life on Boxing Day last year.

Inspired to help others on a similar path, like the champion she is, Angela Lee launched a non-profit organization called Fightstory to build a support system and a community for those coping with mental health issues.

Speaking on her mindset to get out of that trying time in an exclusive interview with Parents.com, 'Unstoppable' said there’s simply no use crying over spilled milk:

“You’ll go down a dark, deep tunnel of would've, could’ve, should’ve, regrets. That's stuff you can't change. It happened already. It's in the past, and we can't do anything about it.”

Not only have past events concerned the 27-year-old mother of one. Given her position as a source of inspiration, she said she was always forced to think of her future steps – something that played a role in her then-dwindling battle with anxiety and depression.

She added:

“I used to be thinking about the future all the time, planning and visualizing. But, you can overwhelm yourself thinking about where you think you should be.”

For now, though, Angela Lee has gotten over those obstacles. And she’s planning to use past experience to be a beacon of hope to everyone on a similar journey.

Regardless of her decision on her MMA career, the Singaporean-American athlete, the world’s youngest MMA world champion, will continue fighting on a much larger scale to spread awareness on mental health.

In the same interview, ‘Unstoppable’ said:

“You never know what someone's going through—or what they've gone through. Life is tough, but it can be so beautiful, too. Look for those little moments of beauty, hope, and love—it can make all the difference.”