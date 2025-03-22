"Light abuse" - Theo Von shares insights on working with former UFC stars Nate and Nick Diaz on movie set

Renowned stand-up comedian and MMA fan Theo Von is currently making a movie with Hollywood icon David Spade, and it features a cameo from the Diaz brothers.

The film is titled 'Busboys' and it features Spade and Von in the lead roles. They are also the writers, while the director is Jonah Feingold. Notably, the movie doesn't have any studio backing, with the two lead stars funding the project. There's also been no official confirmation or update regarding whether it will have a theatrical release or come out on streaming platforms.

'Busboys' reportedly has some notable cameos in store for fans. In a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys' FULL SEND PODCAST on YouTube, Von was asked if the Diaz brothers got into any fights while on set. He replied:

"There was some... I wouldn't I would say, maybe... I would say, light abuse or whatever. Nothing domestic. Like, if a cop pulled up, he'd kind of wave it off. He'd definitely flash his lights but still drive off."

Listen to Theo Von talk about the Diaz brothers on set below (7:10):

Theo Von hilariously compares the Diaz brothers to the Insane Clown Posse

In the same interview with the Nelk Boys, Theo Von recounted what having the Stockton-based fighters on set was like. Known for his creatively hilarious way of telling a story, the 45-year-old comedian compared the brothers' arrival on set to the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse.

Von said (7:29):

"They [Nick and Nate Diaz] had a Tesla that has had weed smoke coming out of it, and every now and then another Diaz brother would pop out. It was like almost like one of those clown cars but these dudes ain’t f**king clowns bro. I’m not saying that at all, if they were, they were the Insane Clown Posse."

