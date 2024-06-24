"Light him up with my striking" - Ok Rae Yoon plans to keep it standing against undefeated grappler Alibeg Rasulov

Ok Rae Yoon is focused on keeping his next fight in his preferred range so that he can utilize the best attributes of his game.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion is a mixed martial artist but this next match-up certainly appears to give impressions of a fight sports cliche.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 23, it will be striker vs grappler as the South Korean veteran of the Circle takes on a new addition to the roster in the undefeated Alibeg Rasulov.

Despite Rasulov having yet to compete under the ONE Championship banner, his next opponent has seemingly put in the homework ahead of their clash for the interim lightweight title.

Ok sees his opponent looking to take the fight down whenever possible, meaning that his priority in this fight is to defend the takedowns and make the most of the striking exchanges.

He spoke about his gameplan for this encounter at Lumpinee Stadium during a recent interview with the promotion:

"He is a talented grappler. I want to stay on my feet and light him up with my striking, essentially putting on a performance anyone can and will like."

Ok Rae Yoon knows what he must do

For Ok Rae Yoon, the goal ahead of July 5 couldn't be any more direct in order for him to finally reclaim a piece of the ONE lightweight gold.

The former champ needs to walk into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, stop his opponent from securing takedowns, and hand him his first loss.

Whilst that is far easier said than done, this outcome will see him return to the top of the division where a trilogy fight with Christian Lee surely awaits both men.

Lee has been absent from both the lightweight and welterweight MMA divisions where he is the champion.

Make no mistake about it, if there's anything that will get him fired up to return, it's his former foe winning an interim title.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US prime time on July 5 and is free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.