"Light work for Teo" - Fans react to Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez reportedly signing catchweight bout for August

Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez are reportedly close to finalizing a high-stakes showdown set to take place this summer. According to a recent report from BoxingScene, Haney and Lopez have officially signed to clash at a 145-pound catchweight.

The bout is scheduled for Aug. 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and may coincide with the rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr., which is also expected to take place on the same date.

Fans responded to reports of the Haney vs. Lopez bout with mixed reactions, as many expressed excitement over the potential high-profile matchup while others offered a more tepid response.

"Light work for Teo [Teofimo]."

"The battle of the hype jobs. They have something in common. They both robbed Loma [Vasiliy Lomachenko] and never had the nuts to rematch Loma."

"They’re too old now. Nobody wanna watch this."

Did Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez last compete on the same card?

Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez last shared a fight card on May 2 at Times Square, where both emerged victorious in their respective matchups.

Lopez handed WBO interim light welterweight titleholder Arnold Barboza Jr. the first loss of his career, while Haney earned a decision win over former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramírez in a bout that was broadly criticized as uneventful.

'The Dream' was initially expected to run it back with Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated rematch following their controversial no-contest last year, provided both fighters emerged victorious in their respective bouts. However, those plans unraveled after ‘KingRy’ suffered a surprising upset loss to Rolando Romero, effectively derailing the proposed showdown.

Haney currently holds an undefeated 32-0 record with one no contest, with 15 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Meanwhile, ‘The Takeover’ boasts a professional record of 22-1, featuring 13 wins by knockout. Lopez’s sole career defeat came in November 2021, when he suffered a narrow split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr.

