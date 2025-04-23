"Lights totally out" - Fans feel the insane power Zhang Lipeng unleashed in his KO sequence of Ruslan Emilbek Uulu

In his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner over three years ago, Zhang Lipeng gave everyone a front-row seat to witness his vaunted knockout power.
'The Warrior' pulled off a scintillating finish at the expense of Ruslan Emilbek Uulu when they went head-to-head in a lightweight MMA joust on the supporting card of ONE: Only the Brave, held behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2022.
Check out Zhang Lipeng's two-punch combo that shut the lights out on his opponent below:
The bout opened with both mixed martial artists cautiously feeling each other out at the center of the circle. Despite the hesitation, Emilbek Uulu chose to be the first one to break the silence, throwing a right cross.
Unfortunately for Emilbek Uulu, Zhang read it like a book and countered with a lightning-fast left-right combination that knocked his opponent out cold. Referee Mohamad Sulaiman immediately intervened, sparing the Kyrgyzstani from further punishment.
Fans erupted as Zhang's emphatic victory over Emilbek Uulu made its rounds on Instagram, accompanied by a blow-by-blow breakdown of the stunning knockout:
Zhang Lipeng reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 31
Following his shocking first-round knockout of Hiroyuki Tetsuka this past February, Zhang Lipeng seeks to sustain his momentum by acing his upcoming assignment with flying colors.
The Chinese slugger is set to return to action at ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2. There, he shares the ring with ONE Friday Fights alumnus Lucas Gabriel in a lightweight MMA bout.
Fans in the United States and Canada can watch this duel and seven other matches on the card for free on Prime Video.