“Lights went out instantly” - Fans feel the sheer power of Roberto Soldic’s soul-crushing one-shot KO of Dagi Arslanaliev

More than a week has passed, yet Roberto Soldic’s thunderous knockout at ONE 171 remains the hottest topic in MMA circles.

And rightfully so. The Croatian powerhouse delivered a highlight-reel finish, brutally dispatching former lightweight standout Dagi Arslanaliev in their welterweight showdown before a raucous crowd at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar

Soldic knew he was in for a battle right off the bat, and Arslanaliev wasted no time proving it, rocking 'Robocop' early with a heavy overhand right that briefly sent him to the canvas.

However, the former KSW two-division champion showed his resilience, regaining his footing and methodically turning the tide. As Arslanaliev looked to land a body kick, Soldic capitalized on the opening, unleashing a perfectly timed left hook that sent the Turkish bruiser crashing face-first onto the mat.

With Arslanaliev out cold, referee Mohamad Sulaiman swiftly stepped in, calling a halt to the contest at 1:55 of the first round to award Soldic a stunning knockout victory.

The win not only improved Soldic’s professional record to 21-4 but also marked his 19th career knockout — a testament to his devastating finishing ability.

As the cageside footage of the knockout continues to circulate on Instagram, fans are already buzzing about its potential as an early contender for the 2025 Knockout of the Year:

Roberto Soldic owns a KO victory over a current UFC champion

Roberto Soldic has long built his reputation on leaving opponents unconscious, and one of his most memorable knockouts came in his rematch with future UFC middleweight world champion Dricus du Plessis in October 2018.

Six months after suffering a loss at the hands of the South African, Soldic avenged the defeat in emphatic fashion, knocking out Du Plessis in the third round to reclaim the KSW welterweight title.

To this day, he remains the last man to hand Du Plessis a setback, as the reigning UFC champion has since strung together an 11-fight winning streak.

Before stepping into the Circle at ONE 171, Soldic expressed confidence in a potential trilogy bout with Du Plessis — firm in his belief that history would repeat itself:

“He is still the same fighter. I think I can beat him again.”

