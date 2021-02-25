"Like big brother-little brother kind of stuff" - Max Holloway describes his relationship with Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway shed light upon his relationship with Daniel Cormier and suggested that they share a big brother-little brother bond.

On multiple occasions in the past, former UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway has jestingly called out DC. The call-outs are believed to be nothing more than lighthearted back-and-forth exchanges between the Blessed One and the heavyweight MMA legend.

However, Max Holloway has often insisted that he wouldd be open to fighting Daniel Cormier, or anyone else for that matter, regardless of any purported weight or size advantage they may have over him.

In an edition of MMA Fighting’s What The Heck, Max Holloway spoke about his relationship with Daniel Cormier. The Blessed One stated:

“I would say definitely like a big brother, you know what I mean? Like a big brother-little brother kind of stuff, you know. I’m just gonna keep poking the bear. And it just so happens that he does look like a bear. So, I’ll just keep poking him…Like I said, I got nothing but love for the guy. But No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world should be willing to fight anybody, you know. And that’s why I call him out, you know.”

“And I like to believe I’m the baddest man on the planet. And he likes to think so he is that. I don’t know where he’s coming up with that. Just ‘cause you sneeze and throw your back doesn’t make you the baddest man on the planet.” Max Holloway said, lightheartedly recalling the time Daniel Cormier hurt his back after sneezing ahead of Cormier’s UFC heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in November 2018.

“But whatever, we go on next time. But you know, DC knows it, and he’s been in retirement. I heard he’s trying to get back in shape. I don’t know what for, but you might see DC and Max Holloway actually be official…And we can thank the fans for it because they’re on Team Max, baby. Hashtag Daddest Man On The Planet. Let’s go.” said Max Holloway (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

As a reminder, here are just some of @BlessedMMA's callouts of @dc_mma over the years.



There are... a lot 😆 pic.twitter.com/Bn35xQ0lnd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 22, 2020

Despite jesting and suggesting that he could move up to Heavyweight to fight Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway has often stated that he will eventually go to a higher weightclass.

Max Holloway is on the cusp of reclaiming the UFC Featherweight title

Max Holloway at UFC 245 (top left), UFC 251 (bottom left), and UFC 231 (right) respectively

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to put his title on the line against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021). Max Holloway is expected to face the winner of this fight with the Championship on the line.

The Blessed One is 0-2 against Alexander Volkanovski. Max Holloway lost to the current Featherweight Champion via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019. The rematch between the two happened at UFC 251 in July 2020 where Volkanovski won the bout by a highly controversial split decision.

On the contrary, Holloway holds an impressive win over Brian Ortega, having defeated him at UFC 231 in December 2018 via a fourth round TKO.