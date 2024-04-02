"Like with Biggie and Tupac" - Joe Rogan discusses P Diddy controversy, links public celebration to musical rivalry between the East and West coast

In the recent past, music producer Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Joe Rogan recently spoke about the controversy surrounding the producer on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

A number of allegations have been made against Combs, with some of those coming from others in the music industry. In fact, many have accused Combs of violence, and in some cases, of sexual assault.

Rolling Stone compiled a list of the accusations made against 'P Diddy' and included big names like Drake and Lil Rod among those who have made accusations against Combs.

Given the nature of these allegations, many have come out to celebrate the legal action being taken against Combs. Apart from being caught up in legal proceedings, his house was recently raided by authorities.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently spoke on the situation surrounding 'P Diddy.' He said:

"It's hard to know what's true. But, people genuinely love it when people like Diddy gets caught though. The glee that people have is weird."

He went on to add:

"There's so much east coast west coast s**t that's still in the zeitgeist. You know, with Biggie and Tupac, they were hating each other, and they both got killed. There was a lot going on."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments here:

Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor's statement saying acting was harder than MMA

Conor McGregor has been busy promoting his new film, Road House. The film is a modern reboot of the 1989 cult classic in which 'The Notorious' stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

As part of the promotional tour for the film, McGregor has taken part in numerous interviews, and in one of them, he said that acting was harder than competing in the UFC.

Rogan reacted to the Irishman's words on his podcast, saying:

"Listen to me, that's not true. Act in Road House or fight Khabib again? Shut the f**k up, that is crazy talk. That's crazy talk. He broke his f**king leg in a fight. He broke his leg, like that's harder. That's way harder than f**king acting."

Check out his comments here:

Expand Tweet