"Like a cyborg" - Fans marvel at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' sheer tenacity in world title barnburner against Stamp Fairtex

Before Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to action next week, ONE Championship has given fans a nostaligic look back at the performance that first put her on the map.
Nearly five years ago, the Brazilian heroine made an unforgettable promotional debut by challenging then-ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex, which headlined ONE: A New Breed in August 2020, held behind closed doors at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Relive the drama of that matchup by watching the Instagram clip below:
Early on, it was all Stamp. The Thai superstar appeared in complete control, landing sharp combinations and dictating the pace as Rodrigues struggled to find her footing.
However, things began to shift in a competitive third round. There, Rodrigues found her rhythm and increased her output, slowly chipping away at Stamp's lead.
By the championship rounds, the tide had fully turned as Rodrigues dominated the clinch, battering Stamp with relentless knees and elbows.
When the final bell rang, it was clear who had taken control down the stretch. Rodrigues earned a majority decision victory, pulling off a stunning upset to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.
Now, as the clip of that iconic battle continues to circulate on social media, fans are once again reminded of Rodrigues' grit and striking prowess:
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues booked to defend divisional crown at ONE Fight Night 32
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will need all of that and more on June 6 when she reports for duty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 with her world title on the line against Israel's Shir Cohen.
The five-round showdown will be broadcast live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.