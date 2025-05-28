"Like a cyborg" - Fans marvel at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' sheer tenacity in world title barnburner against Stamp Fairtex

Before Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to action next week, ONE Championship has given fans a nostaligic look back at the performance that first put her on the map.

Ad

Nearly five years ago, the Brazilian heroine made an unforgettable promotional debut by challenging then-ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex, which headlined ONE: A New Breed in August 2020, held behind closed doors at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relive the drama of that matchup by watching the Instagram clip below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Early on, it was all Stamp. The Thai superstar appeared in complete control, landing sharp combinations and dictating the pace as Rodrigues struggled to find her footing.

However, things began to shift in a competitive third round. There, Rodrigues found her rhythm and increased her output, slowly chipping away at Stamp's lead.

By the championship rounds, the tide had fully turned as Rodrigues dominated the clinch, battering Stamp with relentless knees and elbows.

Ad

When the final bell rang, it was clear who had taken control down the stretch. Rodrigues earned a majority decision victory, pulling off a stunning upset to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Now, as the clip of that iconic battle continues to circulate on social media, fans are once again reminded of Rodrigues' grit and striking prowess:

Comments from Instagram

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues booked to defend divisional crown at ONE Fight Night 32

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will need all of that and more on June 6 when she reports for duty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 with her world title on the line against Israel's Shir Cohen.

The five-round showdown will be broadcast live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.