"Like the end of a relationship," "Hopefully Netflix" - ESPN quietly removes UFC content, sparking speculation over future of deal

The UFC's broadcasting partnership with ESPN appears to be coming to an end. For fans looking to watch old fights, ESPN has removed several fight cards from its servers.

It was previously suggested that the UFC is looking for alternatives, with Netflix frequently mentioned in this context. The relationship with ESPN that began in 2019 is seemingly ending with their latest move.

A post by Haymakers on Instagram reported on the supposed departure, stating:

"Where will the UFC go? Events prior to UFC 308, excluding a few random Fight Night Cards, no longer appear on ESPN+ but many PPVs are still accessible through Hulu. With DWCS [Dana White's Contender Series] set to come back in August, it’s surprising that old episodes are disappearing."

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with a few writing:

"Like the end of a relationship, delete post lol."

"Hopefully Netflix."

"ESPN+ has been a disaster! I cannot wait to cancel my subscription once the UFC leaves."

"It will be Netflix. Since WWE is on Netflix, that's the only thing they can do."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @haymakers on Instagram]

When Dana White opened up about UFC's departure from ESPN

During the post-fight press conference for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, Dana White was asked about the UFC's potential departure from ESPN. The 55-year-old opened up about the new avenues that the promotion could explore, eyeing an exit from ESPN and PPV mode.

Speaking to reporters, White said:

"When the window opens, we'll obviously start talking to lots of different people, and we'll see what the options are out there. We've said this every time, there could be a time when we end up on several different networks, like all other sports do. I like ESPN, and I've said it many times. We had a bit of a rocky start, which is normal in any relationship. But we're in a great place with ESPN. Whether we resign with them or do not, I have nothing but great things to say about my time at ESPN."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

