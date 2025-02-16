"Like a kid in a candy store", "This man is a threat" - Internet concerned as new video of Conor McGregor's antics at gun range surfaces online

Netizens responded to Conor McGregor's gun range session in various ways. While many were thrilled to see McGregor having fun, others made fun of the Irishman, pointing to his alleged use of illegal substances and lack of drive for his comeback to the octagon.

Combat sports news outlet Happy Punch took to X, sharing a clip of McGregor testing different types of guns and related his behavior to that of a child in a candy shop, given his enthusiasm for firearms, writing:

''Conor McGregor was like a kid in a candy store at the gun range''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This man is a threat''

Another one stated:

''Conor McGregor is one heck of a character to say the least''

Other fans wrote:

''DO NOT LET THIS COKED UP ALCOHOLIC GET HIS HANDS ON THIS LEVEL OF ARTILLERY''

''The fact that he could buy the whole store should make him laugh''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Few UFC stars, including Sean Strickland, Valentina Shevchenko, and the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones, like spending time at gun ranges as much as McGregor does.

As for the MMA scene, McGregor was set to return to the octagon at UFC 303 last year in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler, against whom he coached 'TUF 31'. However, a toe injury sustained during training forced 'The Notorious' to withdraw from the matchup.

He was then rumored to face Logan Paul in a boxing contest in India this year. UFC CEO Dana White, however, dismissed the reports of their matchup. McGregor's personal life has also taken a hit as the former champion was found liable for assaulting Nikita Hand at a Dublin Hotel in 2018.

Ilia Topuria is determined not to repeat Conor McGregor's mistakes

Ilia Topuria, a former Conor McGregor fan, has claimed that he does not intend to follow in the Irishman's footsteps, which ultimately led to his downfall.

In an episode of FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria stated that McGregor was too focused on partying rather than MMA:

''I don't know that guy is so sick...he [McGregor] did a lot for the sport but at some point, he betrayed all the values that put him in that point. I want to be more than Conor McGregor... The values he represents, it's not the same values I represent. So that's why I think I'm going to be even bigger than him. I'm bigger than him right now at this point."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (22:12):

