"Like a Polish Snow White" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz turns heads in shorts and plaid shirt in "Florida countryside" snap

Karolina Kowalkiewicz has always been a fan-favorite fighter ever since she made her UFC debut all the way back in 2015.

Recently, Kowalkiewicz has been spending some time in the "Florida countryside," and has clearly been enjoying herself. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her relaxing in the countryside.

In the caption to the post, the strawweight fighter wrote:

"Every day I discover new faces of Florida and I fall in love with this place more and more ❤️ We spend the weekend in the "Florida countryside” it is wonderful, beautiful, quiet, peaceful 🥰🏡 Are you Team City or Nature, away from civilization?”

Fans took to the comments section to react and respond. One user wrote:

"Loved your video with all of the animals. You were like a polish Snow White."

Another user complemented Kowalkiewicz for her choice of destination, saying:

"Best state in the country"

Another user appeared to be enamored by Kowalkiewicz, as they commented:

"This is a really beautiful photo"

Many comments were along similar lines, with another user saying:

"A beautiful flower sits on this barrier and decorates this barrier"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Fans react to Karolina Kowalkiewicz's post

When is Karolina Kowalkiewicz's next fight?

In her last outing, Karolina Kowalkiewicz extended her win streak to four after beating Diana Belbita in October 2023. Kowalkiewicz's recent run of form has come as a surprise, as prior to beating Felice Herrig in June 2022 and kicking off her win streak, she had lost five fights in a row.

Given her recent resurgence, she will be looking to get back into action sooner rather than later and build on her momentum in 2024. According to a report from MMA Melotto, Karolina Kowalkiewicz will be taking on Iasmin Lucindo at UFC 301.

Expand Tweet

UFC 301 is set to take place on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lucindo hails from the South American nation, so the Polish standout will be heading into enemy territory later this year.