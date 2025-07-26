"Like someone blew up a balloon under his eye" - Fans react to Mohammad Yahya's horrific eye injury against Steven Nguyen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Yahya's gruesome eye injury against Steven Nguyen at UFC Abu Dhabi caught the attention of netizens, who were taken aback by its severity.Yahya dropped to featherweight to take on Nguyen in the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder, which is currently taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 31-year-old, who was fighting in front of his home crowd, was 0-2 in the octagon, the most recent being an opening round knockout loss against Kaue Fernandes at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov last year.Meanwhile, Nguyen was coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jarno Errens in his octagon debut at UFC Vegas 89 last year. The DWCS alum showcased his striking prowess, scoring six knockdowns against Yahya by the end of the second round. His attacks proved too much for 'The UAE Warrior,' whose left eye was completely swollen, prompting referee Jason Herzog to stop the fight before the start of the third round.Check out the fight outcome below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''It looks like someone blew up a balloon under his eye''Another one stated:''Yea this sport isn’t for normal people. You need a screw loose to take part''Other fans wrote:''First UFC win and a TKO no less Steven Win making a statement, that’s how you do it on the big stage''''MMA is not a game. Otherwise, a record that will be hard to break.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Nguyen, who registered his first victory in the UFC, expressed his thoughts during his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, saying:“I’ve been working so hard for this moment. It’s finally here. The fight’s not over until it’s over. I came into UFC 0-1 and I come back and I wanted that finish. Here we are now.”Check out Steven Nguyen's comments below (0:51):Notably, with his impressive victory, 'The Ninja' made UFC history by securing the most knockdowns in a single fight.