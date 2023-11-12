"Like Taylor Swift at a football game" - Dana White personally walking out Donald Trump and Kid Rock at UFC 295 triggers hilarious fan reactions 

UFC CEO Dana White personally walking out Donald Trump and Kid Rock at UFC 295 has triggered hilarious fan reactions.

It's no secret that the former US President enjoys a deeply personal relationship with Dana White. Their association dates back to the early days of the UFC, when the promotion was struggling to continue its operations.

Moreover, the two have spoken about their friendship on numerous occasions. Donald Trump is also a big fan of the UFC and has been attending the events multiple times. The same happened recently when the former US President came to attend UFC 295 in New York City.

Interestingly, Dana White personally walked out Trump and the American singer, Kid Rock into the arena. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of the post with their hilarious reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

"They pulled up like the right-wing avengers"

"Like Taylor swift at a football game, just happy to be getting attention"

"I think he came to deport Diego Lopez..he's gonna be so confused"

Fan reactions

Donald Trump opens up about how he helped Dana White

In the early days of the UFC, the sport of MMA was perceived as dangerous, and the promotion struggled to find venues. However, it was Donald Trump who welcomed Dana White and allowed the promotion to host events like UFC 28, 30, and 31 at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

Speaking about it during an interview with the UFC, Trump recalled the same and stated:

“They couldn’t get a venue because of the danger, you know. People thought it was dangerous and they happened to be right about that. But they [UFC] couldn’t get a venue and I supplied them with a venue.”

He added:

“In those days the danger was, you know, perceived as being just like death. And so a lot of the athletic commissions wouldn’t do it and owners wouldn’t do it. They couldn’t get venues and I gave them venues early on."

Catch Trump's comments below (1:35):

