"Like doing my own therapy"- T.J. Dillashaw reveals how he came to terms with his PED transgressions

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw recently discussed his experience of making peace with the act of using performance-enhancing drugs ahead of his fight against Henry Cejudo.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Dillashaw revealed how he dealt with his PED transgressions.

"Back then, it was hard to forgive yourself, right? But I think, with how open I was about it, it was almost like doing my own therapy. With me coming out [and] talking about it, admitting to it, just getting all the dirt out so that nothing was weighing me down, it was almost like going and talking to a therapist. Just kind of getting past it and owning up to it all kinda really let me forgive myself, I guess...and just own up to my mistakes and get past them," said T.J. Dillashaw.

The 35-year-old then added that going through the lengthy drug-violation controversy has helped him become stronger in life.

"I was already mentally tough, that's one of my great skills of being a professional fighter, it just made me even stronger, maybe had a lot of thicker skin to be able to deal with bulls**t and just be able to deal with the situation, come what they're throwing at you...learning how to handle these sh**ty situations is pretty important for life."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

T.J. Dillashaw was suspended for two years for using PEDs

After losing his flyweight championship fight against Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw tested positive for EPO.

The former 135-pound champion served a two-year suspension that ended in January 2021.

T.J. Dillashaw made his highly-anticipated return to the UFC octagon last month when he took on former training partner Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 32.

The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that went the full 25-minute distance and ended in a split-decision victory for the 35-year-old. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in Dillashaw's favor.

