Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

Undefeated prospect Lindolfo Delgado puts his perfect record on the line against the explosive Elvis Rodriguez in a 10-round showdown that seemingly carries major world title implications. Both men are ranked across the major sanctioning bodies, and the winner will be perfectly positioned for a shot at the division’s elite.

Delgado, 22-0 with 16 knockouts, has built a strong resume over the years. His recent run includes wins over Jackson Marinez, Bryan Flores, and Carlos Sanchez. A 2016 Olympian for Mexico, Delgado brings discipline, pressure, and patience to the ring, with a knack for gradually breaking down opponents.

Rodriguez, 17-1-1 with 13 KOs, owns stoppage wins over Viktor Postol and Juan Pablo Romero. However, he’s also shown vulnerability, getting dropped by Jino Rodrigo before storming back for a thrilling win.

Delgado is the slight favorite in the clash, but Rodriguez has the kind of firepower that changes everything in one punch. Watch Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez live Saturday, April 5 on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage of the Delgado vs. Rodriguez clash:

Round 1

