Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello prediction: Picking the winner for the upcoming boxing match

The Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello prediction is here to provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming heavyweight boxing match scheduled for next Saturday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the co-main event features a super lightweight clash between the undefeated Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez. Elsewhere, at featherweight, another unbeaten boxer in Albert Gonzalez takes on Dana Coolwell.

So, who should be favored to win?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1. Heavyweight: Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello

The Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello matchup is an underrated one. The two heavyweights couldn't be more different as fighters, and it's a recipe for action. Torrez, 12-0, is an explosive and powerful puncher, whose athletic talents carried him to Olympic silver as an amateur.

Ad

Trending

He is also a surprisingly skillful brawler with impressive punch selection. Unfortunately, he is quite small for a boxing heavyweight, at just 6 feet 2 inches tall. So, he is often fighting on the front foot, though he exhibits a sharp understanding of when to retreat from exchanges and when to swarm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Still, as a volume puncher, he is often in position to be hit, which could come back to bite him as he fights progressively higher competition. He is also blessed with a deep gas tank, enabling him to fight at a high volume for entire fights. Against Vianello, 13-2-1, though, he may struggle.

The Italian is a massive step up in the level of competition Torrez is used to facing. He is a former WBC Silver heavyweight title challenger, 6 feet 6 inches tall, and brutally powerful. More than that, he is freakishly fast for a heavyweight, and has trained frequently with the great Tyson Fury.

Ad

Additionally, he has a tremendous chin, which he demonstrated in his TKO win over the heavy-handed Arslanbek Makhmudov. If he fights intelligently, he could snipe an aggressive Torrez with jabs all night, before setting up a late stoppage.

The Prediction: Guido Vianello via TKO

#2. The rest of the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello predictions

Winners in bold.

Super lightweight: Lindolfo Delgado (22-0) vs. Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1)

Ad

Featherweight: Albert Gonzalez (12-0) vs. Dana Coolwell (13-3-0)

Super flyweight: Steven Navarro (5-0) vs. Juan Esteban Garcia (14-1-2)

Middleweight: Jahi Tucker (13-1-1) vs. Troy Williamson (20-3-1)

Super featherweight: Demler Zamora (15-0) vs. Hugo Castaneda (15-1-1)

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason (17-0) vs. Carlos Ornelas (28-4)

Welterweight: Art Barrera Jr. (7-0) vs. Daijohn Gonzalez (12-5)

Super lightweight: Samuel Contreras (0-0) vs. Robert Jimenez (2-2-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.