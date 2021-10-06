"For someone as big as him, it's really kind of crazy" - Joe Rogan analyzes Tyson Fury's 'sophisticated' technique

Joe Rogan analyzed Tyson Fury's boxing technique after he faced Deontay Wilder for the second time last year.

Fury and Wilder will square off in the ring for the third time on October 9 to mark the final edition of their trilogy saga. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC and The Ring titles against 'The Bronze Bomber' in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rogan discussed the rematch between Wilder and Fury on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC color commentator analyzed Fury's boxing technique and said:

"Tyson Fury fights on his toes, he sticks and moves. He did a lot of head movement and a lot of shucking and jiving and it makes it very difficult for you to figure out what he's doing. Like is he going here, is he going there, is he moving, is he jabbing. He'll come at you like this with two three fake jabs. Then a jab and a right hand. He'll throw a right hand to the body, then he'll throw a left uppercut and will step to the side of you to throw a right hand. He'll move out of the way, he'll pop you with a jab as he's moving away. He's like a very technical, like a really sophisticated boxer. If you look at the movement that he does for someone as big as him, it's really kinda crazy."

Catch Rogan's thoughts on Tyson Fury's boxing technique on JRE below:

The two heavyweights first clashed in December 2018. The bout ended in a controversial draw. The pair squared off for the second time in February 2020. The rematch ended with 'The Gypsy King' securing a win via TKO in the seventh round. The memorable clash marked the only defeat that 'The Bronze Bomber' has suffered in his professional boxing career.

Tyson Fury believes the fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul needs to happen

Tyson Fury recently revealed that he'll retire his younger half-brother Tommy Fury if he were to lose against YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing bout. The heavyweight went on to say that he'd change the 22-year-old's last name if he couldn't beat 'The Problem Child' in the ring.

Also Read

Jake Paul, through his latest Instagram post, revealed that he's temporarily retired from boxing. He said he's on vacation because none of his potential opponents are ready to sign a contract to fight him.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard