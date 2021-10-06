"Knocking on his door and running away" - Tyson Fury jokes about pranking Deontay Wilder during their stay at MGM Grand ahead of title fight

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will live in close proximity at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Heading into the much-anticipated trilogy clash on October 9, Fury plans to take advantage of the proximity by 'terrorizing' Wilder during their stay at the hotel.

In a brief interaction with BT Sport Boxing, Tyson Fury joked about pulling off pranks on Wilder to unnerve him ahead of the fight.

"I'm going to be terrorizing him all night long. I'll be phoning his phone and knocking on his door and running away. Because that's how we roll."

From prank-calling Wilder to knocking on his door and running away, Tyson Fury is willing to do anything to get the vital edge heading into the trilogy.

Check out Tyson Fury's interaction with BT Sport Boxing below:

Tyson Fury is confident he'll rise to the occasion once again on October 9

This has been the longest fight camp of Tyson Fury's career. Fury is therefore brimming with confidence heading into the bout. 'The Gypsy King' said he's looking forward to 'smashing Wilder in.'

"Look at that, my face is up on the big screen in Las Vegas. I made it baby, I made it... It takes a bit of getting used to but you know I have been here now, this is my sixth fight in America so I'm really looking forward to getting out there and smashing him in."

Fury and Wilder have shared the ring twice before. Their first fight ended in a stalemate and 'The Gypsy King' picked up a dominant TKO victory in the second.

On October 9, Deontay Wilder will challenge Fury for his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The titanic clash will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Other fights on the main card include:

Frank Sanchez vs. Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (heavyweight)

